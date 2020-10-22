Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman REVEALS why she finds it dreadful after working out: I'm super tired

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman spoke candidly about why she's been dreading working out for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Last year, during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at Comic-Con, it was revealed that Natalie Portman would be reprising her role as Dr. Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. Moreover, she will be essaying the role of the Mighty Thor and hence will have to go through a major physical transformation to look the part. As filming for Thor 4 is yet to commence, Portman is currently on workout mode.

However, the quarantine period is making her dread her workout sessions as revealed by Natalie herself in a candid interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When the talk show host asked if there's a special workout routine she's taken up for Thor: Love and Thunder, the 39-year-old actress confessed, "I'm trying. I’ve had months of the pandemic, you know, eating baked goods and lying in bed and feeling sorry for myself. I’m super tired after working out. And during. And dreading before."

While revealing that the team is currently in the "prepping" stage, Portman added, "I'm playing the Mighty Thor, which is - there were some of the graphic novels where Jane Foster becomes Thor. And it's going to really silly and funny and great. We've got Taika Waititi directing. He's wonderful. I'm very excited to just be working with that guy."

Watch Natalie Portman talk about her Thor: Love and Thunder workout on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

Also starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

