Thor: Love and Thunder's Tessa Thompson dishes on Valkyrie spin-off possibility

Thor: Love and Thunder released in theatres recently and the film which has Natalie Portman reprise her role as Jane Foster also stars Tessa Thompson who returns as Valkyrie in the film. Given how Marvel has been developing spin-off shows for their popular, fan-favourite characters, many believe that Thompson's Valkyrie is also among the list of those who deserve to have their own show.

In a recent interview with Extra, Thompson was asked about the same. With her character essaying the role of King of New Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder, she was asked if there's a chance that we will see her do a solo project as Valkyrie anytime soon. Speaking to Extra, Tessa said, "I don't know. I love playing the character so any chance I get to play her in any form, I'm happy to."

Another aspect of Thompson's character that fans have been excited for Marvel to explore is also her queer identity. Previously, in an interview with Pinkvilla, where she was asked about the possibility of a Captain Marvel and Valkyrie romance given that she will be a part of The Marvels. Speaking about how her character's love life has been the focus as of yet, she said, "She hasn't had a ton of time to focus too squarely on her love life since she's been besought with a lot of kingly duties."

Although many believe that there's a lot to explore when it comes to the character of Valkyrie and fans would be thrilled if Thompson was to lead a solo project to bring attention towards her character. As for Thor: Love and Thunder, the film will see her, teaming up with Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Portman's Mighty Thor to face off against the deadliest villains, Gorr, the god butcher played by Christian Bale.

