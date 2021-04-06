Thor’s Chris Hemsworth puts fit physique on display in shirtless new workout video; Calvin Harris likes post

Thor alum Chris Hemsworth recently shared a new workout video which made the day for numerous fans and also garnered attention from a lot of Chris’ celebrity friends.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth recently showed off his ultra-fit physique on display when he shared a new workout video on his social media. The 37-year-old Marvel actor went shirtless while filming a funny video at the gym with his friend Fisher. Chris captioned the Instagram post, “Number 1 DJ @followthefishtv dropped into the @centrfit lab for a tune up #bloodsweatandtears.” Throughout the video, we get to see Chris doing a ton of different weight lifting exercises while showing off his incredible muscles.

While Chris is no stranger to shooting or posting workout videos, this one just hit differently. As soon as the video was posted many of Hemsworth’s fans commented on it, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, athlete John Wayne Parr, Nic Bishop and more also took to the comments, while his brother Liam and DJ Calvin Harris liked the post. If you want to achieve gains like Chris, and see how he trains in the gym, you can see the sensational video the Avengers alum posted here.

Previously, Hemsworth opened up about maintaining his physique to play Thor in the Marvel movies, and the topic of serious actors came up. “There’s an aesthetic that the role requires,” Chris told The Telegraph. “Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor.” “The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day — it’s a real grind,” he added. “It’s incredibly rewarding, too — you have to look at it like a professional athlete.”

ALSO READ: Liam & Chris Hemsworth put their RIPPED bodies on display as they enjoy vacation on a private island; See pics

Share your comment ×