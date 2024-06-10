Thor Star Natalie Portman Celebrates 43rd Birthday Thanking Friends Who Have Lifted Her Up 'Again and Again'; See HERE

Natalie Portman has recently turned 43. The renowned actress took this opportunity to thank friends for supporting her during her tough times.

Portman, who is quite well known for her prominent portrayal in movies such as Leon, and Star Wars as well as being one of the major characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took a moment to express gratitude on social media.

Natalie Portman gives a shoutout to her friends

The No Strings Attached actress celebrated her birthday on June 9, 2024. As she turned 43 the fabulous actress gave a shoutout to her friends.

Taking it to social media, Natalie Portman came up with a loving post that spoke a lot about her friends and close ones. Expressing herself, the May December actress posted a few pictures of herself with her friends on Instagram.

These pictures which included a lot of her friends, also were captured at different locations. Sharing what she feels about her friends, the V for Vendetta actress wrote in the caption, “I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again.”

Her gratitude post comes following the tough time she recently experienced while separating from her long-time, now former husband and the father of her kids Benjamin Millepied.

In the comment section of this post, famous actors were seen wishing Portman on her birthday. These stars included Julianne Moore and Reese Witherspoon to name a few. Her MCU co-star Chris Hemsworth also wished her “Happy birthday !!”

About Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of Black Swan in 2009. Millepied who happens to be a choreographer and dancer was hired to train Portman for her role in the stated movie.

The pair soon got into a romantic relationship and welcomed their first child, a boy named Aleph. Aleph was born in 2011, after which the two tied the knot a year later.

In 2017, they welcomed their second child, Amalia, who is a girl. In July 2023, the Brothers actress filed for divorce from her then-husband following reports suggesting that he had an extramarital affair. Their divorce was finalized seven months later.

As per an insider, Portman and her husband “really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important," reported PEOPLE, following their divorce.

