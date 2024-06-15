Those About To Die Trailer: Anthony Hopkins Starrer Series Features Corruption And Spectacle Of Ancient Rome's Gladiatorial Sports

The trailer for the ancient Roman drama series Those About to Die has just been released, featuring gladiators and intense fight scenes. All 10 episodes will premiere on July 18 on Peacock.

Those About to Die takes viewers into ancient Rome in 79 A.D.

The first trailer for Those About To Die is out now, showcasing chariot races, arena battles, and plenty of plotting and scheming. The show promises to delve into the corruption and violence of gladiatorial sports, with lavish sets, detailed costumes, and powerful performances from Hopkins and Rheon.

Watch the trailer below.



Those About To Die is set in ancient Rome and explores the dirty business of entertaining the masses with blood and sport. It introduces a variety of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire, who come together at the intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties. The show brings together characters from across the Roman Empire, blending sports, politics, and dynasties.

Who's the star cast of Those About to Die?

Directed by Roland Emmerich, known for The Day After Tomorrow and Independence Day, the series stars Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian. Other cast members include Iwan Rheon from Game of Thrones as Tenax, Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus, Sara Martins as Cala, Gabriella Pession as Antonia, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo, Jojo Macari, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, Moe Hashim, and Rupert Penry-Jones.

The series is based on the nonfiction book Those About to Die by Daniel P. Mannix and written by Robert Rodat, who was nominated for an Oscar for Saving Private Ryan.

Advertisement

Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner directed the series. The executive producers include Emmerich, Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Rodat, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Kreuzpaintner, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, and Namit Malhotra.

The series was produced by Centropolis Entertainment, Hollywood Gang Productions, and Street Entertainment, and it was filmed at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios.

Those About To Die premieres on Peacock on July 18, and on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on July 19. Fans of epic historical dramas can look forward to an action-packed series that rivals even the grand scale of Game of Thrones.

ALSO READ: Zac Efron Opens Up On Chemistry With Nicole Kidman; Calls Romcoms 'Incredibly Special' At A Family Affair LA Premiere