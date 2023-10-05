'Those freaks!': When Emma Stone was DESPERATE to move to Hollywood; she used THIS hilarious plan to convince her parents

Emma Stone is a household name, who's been around in the industry for over a decade now. In that time, the actress has made a mark for herself through many iconic characters. But what many people might not be aware of is how she convinced her parents in the first place, to let her move cities, and pursue her big-screen dreams in Hollywood. In an old appearance at a talk show, Emma Stone revealed her cleverly hilarious tactics. Here's what she said.

Emma Stone made a PowerPoint Presentation to convince her parents

Years ago at The Graham Norton Show, Emma Stone was asked about the hilarious story from her childhood. She said, "This story will never die. I was 14, almost 15, and I made a PowerPoint Presentation for my parents." The starlet explained her explain, as she continued, "We lived about a 6-hour drive from L.A. in Phonix, Arizona. And I realized I couldn't just come home in my freshman year in high school. I realized I can't just go 'Imma movin'! I'm 14, and here I go.'" This thought process led Stone to make a PPT about "why it would be a good idea" for her to move to Los Angeles, and follow her "big dreams."

Even as a teenager, Emma had a gist for drama, as she picked Madonna's hit track, Hollywood, to play in the background of the presentation, to add to the razzle-dazzle. Reportedly it also included a long list of reasons why it would be a good idea for her to move. She admitted, "A series of reasons why it would be a good idea, not just at any time, but now." And what do you know, it "eventually worked." Though Stone is more realistic about the chances of letting her own child do something like this, she admitted she would "punish" her own kid if they were to do what she did. The La La Land star joked, "But they [her parents] believed in me. Those freaks!"

Emma Stone and Graham Norton have a hilarious moment of confusion

Now once the story of how the actress convinced her parents to let her go to L.A. was out of the way. There was a hilarious moment of back and forth between Stone and the host of the show, as they tried to remember, exactly how her PPT ended. Norton was of the opinion that Emma had confidently claimed years ago to her parents that she would win an Oscar, which would be amazing foresight, as she did win the Academy Award for her movie La La Land. But the confusion settled when Emma denied the claim. This brought both to the conclusion, that there was no point to the story that Stone just told.

