‘Those people die off like dinosaurs’: When Chris Evans took a stand against homophobic backlash for featuring a queer kiss in THIS USD 226.4 million flick

Fan-favorite, Chris Evans aka MCU’s Captain America has once again won over the hearts of his fans by defending the queer kiss in his animated film, Lightyear. This $226.4 million blockbuster features a significant moment – a queer kiss between two female characters. Despite the controversy it stirred, Chris Evans passionately defended the film's commitment to inclusivity and condemned the critics, referring to them as dinosaurs who are on the brink of extinction.

Chris Evans referred to the homophobic haters as dinosaurs

In a candid interview with Reuters , Chris Evans left no room for ambiguity in his stance on the critics who oppose diversity and inclusive representation in Lightyear. The superstar called out haters as “idiots” for opposing the queer kiss in the film, marking their backwardness. Evans stated, “Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.”

The on-screen Captain America went ahead and compared these narrow-minded people to dinosaurs who are bound to meet their extinction. He commented, “There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward, and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

The kiss between two female characters of the film however was interpreted as problematic by many who demanded the censorship of that particular scene. However, the studios behind the film, Pixar, decided to stick with their inclusive representation of the diversity in the film. As a result several countries such as Saudi Arabia, decided to ban the film altogether.

Chris Evans on restoration of the queer kiss in Lightyear

In an interview with Variety , Evans expressed his delight at Pixar's decision to restore the gay kiss in the film. “It’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion.” The Gray Man star further commented, “Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.”

Fans not only loved Chris Evans 's voice in the film but also appreciated the superstar for supporting the minority representation in mainstream cinema. Nonetheless, Lightyear went ahead to become a cinematic hit with its inclusive representation of diversity.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m always looking for a way out, but I do love it’: When Chris Evans revealed his thoughts on taking an early retirement