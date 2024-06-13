‘Those Things Are Inevitable”: Chace Crawford Reveals Hooking Up With One Of Gossip Girl’s Co-Stars

Gossip Girl’s success has garnered a fanbase from different parts of the world. Many still rewatch this series to relive their experience. Most of the cast members from the series are still entertaining fans with different kinds of projects.

Recently, Chace Crawford, who portrayed Nate Archibald’s character in the series, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he revealed about hooking up with one of the actors from the series. Check out what Crawford had to say.

Chace Crawford talks about hooking up with a Gossip Girl cast member

On June 12, Crawford, who was part of Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012, appeared on Alex Copper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

As per the Independent’s article, he was asked by Cooper about his off-screen, brief romantic encounter with his series co-stars. Crawford took a pause, and after sipping the water, he said, “I would say those things are inevitable.”

The Boys star added, “When you’re in your 20s, the thing is, you’re on these things; people probably think it’s these sexy scenes or whatever- that’s like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching."

Crawford further said that one is on set for 12–14 hours a day, and mostly there are pretty interesting individuals from “all walks of life.”

He did not name the cast member but he suggested that it may not have been one of the lead cast members. The actor said, “There’s a lot of actors and people coming onto the show over the years.”

The covenant star added that he was fortunate enough to have a good group of friends in the city. He added that it was like a college experience for them.

Chace Crawford talks about losing a role in Friday Night Lights

During the podcast, the actor shared about being disappointed as he did not get the role of Quarterback Jason Street from Friday Night Lights.

He said that he was devastated during that time. The OC star expressed that he eagerly wanted to play that part but it did not work out in his favor. The disappointment was fueled as the series's star, Taylor Kitsch, slept at his house and was offered the lead role in the show.

But soon after this failure, the door of success would open for Crawford; he landed a prime role on fan-favorite Gossip Girl, which made him a mainstream actor and made him a household name. The star also received appreciation for portraying the role of The Deep from The Boys series streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

