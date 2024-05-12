'Those Things Were Hurtful': Dua Lipa Opens Up About Her Toughest Moment On Social Media

Due Lipa is one of the few artists of this era who has earned their success at a very young age and is able to sustain it very gracefully. The songstress is not only known for being good as a singer but also as a fashionista and now as an actress.

Today’s meme culture didn't spare the hitmaker when it came to making her a viral meme. The songstress opened up about her famous dance meme and how it impacted her.

Dua Lipa opens up about her viral dance meme

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Be The One singer opened up about the experience of being a meme sensation and being trolled all over the internet.

She said, “When people took that snippet of me dancing online and just turned it into a meme, and then when I won the best new artist Grammy and people were like, 'She's not deserving of it, she's got no stage presence, she's not going to stick around.'"

The singer further reflected, “Those things were hurtful. It was humiliating. I had to take myself off Twitter.”

When the songstress was asked about the duration of its impact that lasted on her, she said it lasted for two years. The hitmaker revealed that she was not able to get out of her bed because of what people thought about her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The singer added, “I didn't care to that degree. But that's when it was most heightened for me."

Dua Lipa expressed that it was not fair to her as it was just a small snippet of a much larger show.

More on Dua Lipa’s professional front

The singer’s venture into acting is very much liked by her fans as the songstress made her debut in Barbie with her cameo appearance as Mermaid Barbie.

The Future Nostalgia singer also starred in Argylle opposite Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, and John Cena.

The Grammy winner released her highly anticipated, third studio album titled Radical Optimism on May 3.

ALSO READ: 'Trying To Piece It All Together': Dua Lipa Weighs In On Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Beef During Her SNL Sketch