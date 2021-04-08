Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer: Angelina Jolie fights wildfires and assassins in this intriguing thriller

Angelina Jolie stars as a firefighter in the upcoming action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The trailer of Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina Jolie was released recently and from the look of it, it promises to be an exciting thriller packed with ample action and drama. Jolie stars as a firefighter who is dealing with the trauma of the loss of three lives during a fire incident. Her character Hannah is soon faced with a different situation though after a 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) finds himself in her company after fleeing from a few assassins.

The exciting trailer takes us through the lengths that Jolie's character goes to so as to keep the boy safe. The film seems to be packed with some action sequences too as we see her fight off some assassins. Those Who Wish Me Dead, also stars Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber and Jon Bernthal in key roles. With Hoult and Gillen essaying the roles of assassins, one can expect the duo to impress us with their mean streak.

Check out the trailer here:

The film is based on Michael Kortya’s novel by the same name. For Jolie's role as a smoke jumper in the film, the actress met several real-life firefighters to learn from them. In an interaction with EW, she mentioned how her respect for them grew after realising the difficulties of their job.

Those Who Wish Me Dead will be releasing in theatres as well as on the streaming platform simultaneously. The film will be out theatrically and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021.

