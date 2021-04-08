Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer: Fans GUSH over Angelina Jolie; Here’s what Twitterati thinks of the clip

Angelina Jolie recently earned a lot of praise from fans after the trailer of her new project--Those Who Wish Me Dead released. Scroll down to see what netizens think of the trailer.

Angelina Jolie’s latest film Those Who Wish Me Dead recently released its very first trailer and from the look of it, it promises to be an exciting thriller packed with ample action and drama. For the unversed, in the film, Jolie stars as a firefighter who is dealing with the trauma of the loss of three lives during a fire incident. Her character Hannah is soon faced with a different situation though after a 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) finds himself in her company after fleeing from a few assassins.

The exciting trailer takes us through the lengths that Jolie's character goes to so as to keep the boy safe. The film seems to be packed with some action sequences too as we see her fight off some assassins. Those Who Wish Me Dead, also stars Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber and Jon Bernthal in key roles. With Hoult and Gillen essaying the roles of assassins, one can expect the duo to impress us with their mean streak. Before you make up your mind about the movie, let’s hear what Twitter has to say about the much-anticipated film’s trailer.



Taylor Sheridan’s film #ThoseWhoWishMeDead looks very intriguing. Looking forward to seeing more work from him as a director as I really enjoyed Wind River — Anders Holmes (@fabricius91) April 6, 2021

#ThoseWhoWishMeDead looks thrilling, but that is to be expected considering it is directed by Taylor Sheridon. The mind behind the amazing films Wind River (2017), Sicario (2015) and Hell or High Water (2016). My excitment is getting the better of me! — Kieran Goodwin (@KieranGoodwin18) April 7, 2021

I don't think we talked enough about #AidenGillen . I've seen a lot of his movies and he is almost always amazing villian. I find him sexy too. He is a combination of Gary Oldman and Chrisoph Waltz. Thanks for being part of it Aiden!#ThoseWhoWishMeDead #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/h51nRbOTzN — Evelyn Wick (@IridaApple) April 8, 2021

While many fans celebrated Angelina Jolie’s comeback to the big screen after a break, many wrote positive messages about the Maleficent actress. “She can wear just about anything...she always looks fucking beautiful,” one wrote. “I can’t get over how good Angelina Jolie looks in the #ThoseWhoWishMeDead trailer,” another tweeted. Few also praised her co-star Aiden Gillen and director Taylor Sheridon.

