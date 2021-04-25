A Thousand Miles singer Vanessa Carlton ADMITS writing the song for THIS actor who went to Juilliard with her

A Thousand Miles singer Vanessa Carlton recently revealed that she wrote the popular ut a Hollywood actor who she went to Juilliard with!

Iconic singer Vanessa Carlton recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit song, “A Thousand Miles”. The 40-year-old musician looked back at the song via a chat with People magazine and revealed who she wrote this evergreen song about! “The song is about a crush I had on a Juilliard student,” Vanessa shared. “I can’t say the person’s name because they are a famous actor and I don’t want to say it.”

In her documentary with Vice, Vanessa says she’s not attaching a gender to the crush on purpose. “I’m purposefully, I’m not attaching a gender and it will remain like that,” she says, adding to the speculation of which actor it is about. Vanessa also spoke about how it’s taken her a long time to really like the song again. “I figured out how to make peace with that song, how to honour people’s connection with that song and realize that song does not belong to me anymore,” she says. “That allows me to move forward as a musician.”

The 40-year-old singer, who broke on the scene in 2002 with her debut single “A Thousand Miles,” was supposed to go on tour to promote the new album, but it has been postponed because of the current global health crisis. Vanessa was inspired in part by the 1956 book “The Art of Loving” by philosopher Erich Fromm, and by stories and struggles both in her interior world and the world around her. “Love is the energy you put out into the world,” Vanessa said in a statement. “And it can be so incredibly messy at times.”

