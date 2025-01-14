Thrash Metal Legends Metallica Donate $500K To LA Wildfire Relief Efforts; READ

One of the Big Four of the American thrash metal bands, Metallica has now come forward to help those largely affected by the Los Angeles wildfire. As per reports, the Enter Sandman hitmaker will be donating a huge fund through their foundation.

Reports suggest Metallica will be donating $500,000 through the All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation, as their contribution to help with relief and recovery efforts.

As stated on the official website of All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation, the band will be donating $250,000 to the California Community Foundation (CCF). Meanwhile the …And Justice for All artist will be donating another $250,000 to the Pasadena Community Foundation (PCF).

As per Lambgoat, the money will directly go into the two organizations’ wildfire recovery funds. While the band is coming up with funds, they are also urging fans to donate to CCF as well as PCF.

Giving an update on the harrowing situation, AWMH stated on its website, “The fires raging in the Los Angeles area have relentlessly wreaked havoc and widespread destruction since January 7 and, sadly, do not show signs of slowing down. Despite containment progress over the weekend, officials warn residents to stay vigilant.”

For those who do not know, Metallica usually claims San Franciso as their base, however, the For Whom The Bell Tolls act was originally formed in Los Angeles.

Moreover, James Hetfield, who handles the rhythm guitar duties as well as is the frontman of the band, hails from the Downey area of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, even their current bassist Robert Trujillo was too born in the Santa Monica area of Los Angeles.

