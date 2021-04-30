Three of the five Lady Gaga’s dognapper suspects who shot Ryan Fischer charged with attempted murder

3 of the 5 suspects have been arrested and charged by LA County District Attorney’s office with attempted murder and robbery.

A violent altercation took place on 24 February, where a few people shot Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s assistant, and stole her two French bulldogs in the attempt of violent robbery. Ryan survived the gun wounds and a heartbroken Lady Gaga had offered $500,000 as a reward for whoever returns her dogs. Ryan was walking three dogs while one escaped during the altercation and was later recovered safely. Koji and Gustav, the two French bulldogs were handed over to the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station by a woman two days later.

In the recent development made on the case, 5 men by the name of James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; Lafayette Whaley, 27; Harold White, 40; and Jennifer McBride, 50 were taken into custody by the police. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, James, Jaylin, and Lafayette were involved with the shooting and the robbery. Harold and Jennifer acted as the accessories after the crime had already taken place, said police. Some other French bulldogs have also been nabbed because of their great market value, almost as an asset.

Detectives believe that suspects did not initiate the altercation because the dogs belong to a celebrity but because French bulldogs seemed to be of monetary value to them. All 5 suspects were taken into custody and presented in front of the judge at LA County District Attorney’s office. James, Jaylin, and Lafayette were charged with one count each of attempted murder and robbery and while the other two namely Harold and Jennifer were charged with one count each of accessory attempted murder. Lady Gaga has not responded publicly to the development in the case yet.

Also Read| Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs recovered unharmed; A woman brought the actress' dogs to the LAPD

Share your comment ×