‘Three Generations’: Drake Shares Glimpse Of His Father’s Day Celebrations With Son Adonis And Dad Dennis; See HERE

Just like everybody else, Drake too spent time with his family and created beautiful moments with his father Dennis, and son Adonis, this Father’s Day. The God’s Plan rapper took to social media, putting his followers in awe, by uploading a picture of himself with the “Three Generations” of his family.

Drake celebrates Father’s Day

The Canadian rapper is following his duties as a father and a son. This Father’s Day, the One Dance rapper, Drake took time to spend with his family. Having his fans amazed, he then also uploaded a picture that also had his young son, Adonis in it.

Sharing a series of photos on his Instagram, the Laugh Now Cry Later artist showed how perfectly the day honoring fathers around the world is celebrated.

One of the many photos on Drake’s social media had the three men of his family posing together. In this picture, the Hotline Bling singer could be seen on what seems to be a farm, along with his 6-year-old, Adonis Graham, and father Dennis.

Here, the grandfather and Adonis were noticed to be dressed up as cowboys, wearing hats, while the youngest one in the family also wore a black leather vest.

The First Person Shooter artist was also seen wearing a cowboy vest. A few other photos had the three posing inside a car smiling together, while other pictures showed the sunkissed ranch and horses.

The post that was uploaded on Sunday, June 16 was captioned, "Three generations Happy Fathers Day to the ones guiding their daughters and sons," by the Get It Together artist.

Drake and his son Adonis

The Grammy-nominated rapper shares his son with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

The Wants and Needs rapper first spoke about his fatherhood in a 2018 double album called Scorpion, in which he said the line, “The kid is mine” in a song called March 14.

A similar gesture was portrayed by Drake in several other songs from the same album. In Emotionless, he rapped the lines, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.”

