Three-Time Emmy Nominee Lili Taylor Joins Charlie Cox’s Adventures in Daredevil Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is already making waves among die-hard superhero fans. However, Season 2 seems even more intriguing with Lili Taylor joining the cast.

According to Deadline, the three-time Emmy nominee will have a recurring role in the Disney+ action thriller series, playing a political foe to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk.

Lili Taylor will join the previously announced cast for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, including Matthew Lillard, who also has a recurring role in the action-packed series.

For those unversed, filming for the second season, centered on the Hornhead’s story, has already begun in New York.

Daredevil: Born Again continues the MCU canon established by Netflix’s Daredevil series, which aired from 2015 to 2018. The latest installment sees the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

By day, Murdock poses as a blind lawyer, but his true identity is that of a skilled vigilante with heightened abilities. In the new series, he continues his fight for justice both in the courtroom and on the streets.

In the newly released series, Daredevil: Born Again revisits old rivalries as Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk returns—this time as the mayor of New York City.

Alongside Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio, familiar faces from the Netflix series, including Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, and Jon Bernthal, reprise their roles.

The series also welcomes new cast members, including Margarita Levieva, Ayelet Zurer, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton.