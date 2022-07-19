Best 50 thriller movies of all time to watch now
Looking for some stress buster movies? Here are the best thriller movies from grim, grinning ghosts, to serial killers, to brainwashed pawns.
Thriller movies are reserved for the most fearless of movie fanatics. Rather than the blood and gore of many horror films, thrillers are full of conflict, unexpected twists, and tensions that have you on the edge of your seats. Better yet, the anxiety, terror, and uncertainty inflicted on a viewer by psychological thriller movies can force them to question themselves, their close ones, and even their reality. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of the best 50 thriller movies to watch that are sure to have you biting your nails throughout.
Best thriller movies that will make you question everything are:
1. The Dark Knight (2008)
When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice.
2. Inception (2010)
A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O., but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster in this thriller movies.
3. Seven (1995)
Two detectives, a rookie, and a veteran hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.
4. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
A young F.B.I. cadet must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.
5. Parasite (2019)
Greed and class discrimination threatens the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
6. The Prestige (2006)
After a tragic accident, two stage magicians in 1890s London engaged in a battle to create the ultimate illusion while sacrificing everything they have to outwit each other.
7. The Departed (2006)
An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston.
8. The Usual Suspects (1995)
A sole survivor tells of the twisty events in this thriller movies leading up to a horrific gun battle on a boat, which began when five criminals met at a seemingly random police lineup.
9. Leon (1994)
12-year-old Mathilda is reluctantly taken in by Léon, a professional assassin after her family is murdered. An unusual relationship forms as she becomes his protégée and learns the assassin's trade.
10. Psycho (1960)
A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.
11. Rear Window (1954)
A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his Greenwich Village courtyard apartment window, and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder, despite the skepticism of his fashion-model girlfriend.
12. Joker (I) (2019)
A mentally troubled stand-up comedian embarks on a downward spiral that leads to the creation of an iconic villain.
13. The Lives of Others (2006)
In 1984 East Berlin, an agent of the secret police, conducting surveillance on a writer and his lover, finds himself becoming increasingly absorbed by their lives.
14. Oldboy (2003)
After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days.
15. Memento (2000)
A man with short-term memory loss attempts to track down his wife's murderer.
16. Come and See (1985)
After finding an old rifle, a young boy joins the Soviet resistance movement against ruthless German forces and experiences the horrors of World War II.
17. Aliens (1986)
Fifty-seven years after surviving an apocalyptic attack aboard her space vessel by merciless space creatures, Officer Ripley awakens from hyper-sleep and tries to warn anyone who will listen about the predators.
18. High and Low (1963)
An executive of a Yokohama shoe company becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur's son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom.
19. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
A veteran British barrister must defend his client in a murder trial that has surprise after surprise.
20. Reservoir Dogs (1992)
When a simple jewelry heist goes wrong, the surviving criminals begin to suspect that one of them is a police informant.
21. North by Northwest (1959)
A New York City advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and falls for a woman whose loyalties he begins to doubt.
22. Vertigo (1958)
A former San Francisco police detective juggles wrestling with his demons and becoming obsessed with the hauntingly beautiful woman he has been hired to trail, who may be deeply disturbed.
23. Double Indemnity (1944)
A Los Angeles insurance representative lets an alluring housewife seduce him into a scheme of insurance fraud and murder that arouses the suspicion of his colleague, an insurance investigator.
24. M (1931)
When the police in a German city are unable to catch a child murderer, other criminals join in the manhunt.
25. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)
A retired legal counselor writes a novel hoping to find closure for one of his past unresolved homicide cases and for his unreciprocated love with his superior - both of which still haunt him decades later.
26. Shutter Island (2010)
In 1954, a U.S. Marshal investigates the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane.
27. No Country for Old Men (2007)
Violence and mayhem ensue after the hunter stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and more than two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.
28. V for Vendetta (2006)
In a future British dystopian society, a shadowy freedom fighter, known only by the alias of "V", plots to overthrow the tyrannical government with the help of a young woman.
29. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8.2
After awakening from a four-year coma, a former assassin wreaks vengeance on the team of assassins who betrayed her.
30. The Sixth Sense (1999)
A frightened, withdrawn Philadelphia boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.
31. L.A. Confidential (1997)
As corruption grows in 1950s Los Angeles, three policemen- one strait-laced, one brutal, and one sleazy - investigate a series of murders with their brand of justice.
32. Jurassic Park (1993)
A pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.
33. Die Hard (1988)
An NYPD officer tries to save his wife and several others taken hostage by German terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.
34. Chinatown (1974)
A private detective hired to expose an adulterer in 1930s Los Angeles finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder.
35. The Great Escape (1963)
Allied prisoners of war plan for several hundred of their number to escape from a German camp during World War II.
36. Yojimbo (1961)
A crafty ronin comes to a town divided by two criminal gangs and decides to play them against each other to free the town.
37. Dial M for Murder (1954)
A former tennis star arranges the murder of his adulterous wife.
38. The Wages of Fear (1953)
In a decrepit South American village, four men are hired to transport an urgent nitroglycerine shipment without the equipment that would make it safe.
39. The Handmaiden (2016)
A woman is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, but secretly she is involved in a plot to defraud her.
40. Logan (2017)
In a future where mutants are nearly extinct, an elderly and weary Logan leads a quiet life. But when Laura, a mutant child pursued by scientists, comes to him for help, he must get her to safety.
41. Room (I)
Held captive for 7 years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time.
42. Wild Tales (2014)
Six short stories that explore the extremities of human behavior involving people in distress.
43. Gone Girl (2014)
With his wife's disappearance having become the focus of an intense media circus, a man sees the spotlight turned on him when it's suspected that he may not be innocent.
44. Prisoners (2013)
When Keller Dover's daughter and her friend go missing, he takes matters into his own hands as the police pursue multiple leads and the pressure mounts.
45. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a man rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search of her homeland with the aid of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshiper, and a drifter named Max.
46. Memories of Murder (2003)
In a small Korean province in 1986, two detectives struggle with the case of multiple young women being found raped and murdered by an unknown culprit.
47. Amores Perros (2000)
A horrific car accident connects three stories, each involving characters dealing with loss, regret, and life's harsh realities, all in the name of love.
48. Fargo (1996)
Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard's inept crime falls apart due to his and his henchmen's bungling and the persistent police work of the quite pregnant Marge Gunderson.
49. Blade Runner (1982)
A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.
50. Jaws (1975)
When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down.
In the world of film, thriller movies are a very broad category. As you saw with our compiled 50 best lists, it ranges years and dips its toe in many other genres - horror, film noir, espionage, etc. With people everywhere continuing to socially distance themselves, there's no better time to test the limits of your entertainment consumption. For the adventurous among us, that means cranking the tension up to its maximum with the best of the best thriller movies.