Best 50 thriller movies of all time to watch now

Looking for some stress buster movies? Here are the best thriller movies from grim, grinning ghosts, to serial killers, to brainwashed pawns.

Thriller movies are reserved for the most fearless of movie fanatics. Rather than the blood and gore of many horror films, thrillers are full of conflict, unexpected twists, and tensions that have you on the edge of your seats. Better yet, the anxiety, terror, and uncertainty inflicted on a viewer by psychological thriller movies can force them to question themselves, their close ones, and even their reality. That’s why we’ve rounded up a list of the best 50 thriller movies to watch that are sure to have you biting your nails throughout.

Best thriller movies that will make you question everything are:

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman must accept one of the greatest psychological thriller movies on Netflix and physically tests his ability to fight injustice.

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

2. Inception (2010)

A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O., but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster in this thriller movies.

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Ken Watanabe

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

3. Seven (1995)

Two detectives, a rookie, and a veteran hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Starring: Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Andrew Kevin Walker

Directed by: David Fincher

4. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

A young F.B.I. cadet in this psychological thriller movies must receive the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer to help catch another serial killer, a madman who skins his victims.

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Lawrence A. Bonney, Kasi Lemmons

Directed by: Jonathan Demme

5. Parasite (2019)

Greed and class discrimination threatens the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Sun-kyun Lee, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-sik

Directed by: Bong Joon Ho

6. The Prestige (2006)

After a tragic accident, two stage magicians in 1890s London engaged in a battle to create the ultimate illusion while sacrificing everything they have to outwit each other.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson, Michael Caine

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

7. The Departed (2006)

An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston available on thriller movies on Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

8. The Usual Suspects (1995)

A sole survivor tells of the twisty events in this thriller movies leading up to a horrific gun battle on a boat, which began when five criminals met at a seemingly random police lineup.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, Chazz Palminteri, Stephen Baldwin

Directed by: Bryan Singer

9. Leon (1994)

12-year-old Mathilda is reluctantly taken in by Léon, a professional assassin after her family is murdered. An unusual relationship forms as she becomes his protégée and learns the assassin's trade.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello

Directed by: Luc Besson

10. Psycho (1960)

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

11. Rear Window (1954)

A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his Greenwich Village courtyard apartment window, and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder, despite the skepticism of his fashion-model girlfriend.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Starring: James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey, Thelma Ritter

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

12. Joker (I) (2019)

A mentally troubled stand-up comedian embarks on a downward spiral that leads to the creation of an iconic villain.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy

Directed by: Todd Phillips

13. The Lives of Others (2006)

In 1984 East Berlin, an agent of the secret police, conducting surveillance on a writer and his lover, finds himself becoming increasingly absorbed by their lives.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Ulrich Mühe, Martina Gedeck, Sebastian Koch, Ulrich Tukur

Directed by: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

14. Oldboy (2003)

After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days. Director: | Stars:

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong, Kim Byeong-Ok

Directed by: Park Chan-wook

15. Memento (2000)

A man with short-term memory loss attempts to track down his wife's murderer.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Mark Boone Junior

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

16. Come and See (1985)

After finding an old rifle, a young boy joins the Soviet resistance movement against ruthless German forces and experiences the horrors of World War II.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Aleksey Kravchenko, Olga Mironova, Liubomiras Laucevicius, Vladas Bagdonas

Directed by: Elem Klimov

17. Aliens (1986)

Fifty-seven years after surviving an apocalyptic attack aboard her space vessel by merciless space creatures, Officer Ripley awakens from hyper-sleep and tries to warn anyone who will listen about the predators.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Carrie Henn, Paul Reiser

Directed by: James Cameron

18. High and Low (1963)

An executive of a Yokohama shoe company becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur's son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Toshirô Mifune, Yutaka Sada, Tatsuya Nakadai, Kyôko Kagawa

Directed by: Akira Kurosawa

19. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

A veteran British barrister must defend his client in a murder trial that has surprise after surprise.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich, Charles Laughton, Elsa Lanchester

Directed by: Billy Wilder

20. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

When a simple jewelry heist goes wrong, the surviving criminals begin to suspect that one of them is a police informant in the psychological thriller movies.

IMDb Rating: 8./310

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

21. North by Northwest (1959)

A New York City advertising executive goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and falls for a woman whose loyalties he begins to doubt.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Starring: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Jessie Royce Landis

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

22. Vertigo (1958)

A former San Francisco police detective juggles wrestling with his demons and becoming obsessed with the hauntingly beautiful woman he has been hired to trail, who may be deeply disturbed.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Starring: James Stewart, Kim Novak, Barbara Bel Geddes, Tom Helmore

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

23. Double Indemnity (1944)

A Los Angeles insurance representative lets an alluring housewife seduce him into a scheme of insurance fraud and murder that arouses the suspicion of his colleague, an insurance investigator.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Starring: Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward G. Robinson, Byron Barr

Directed by: Billy Wilder

24. M (1931)

When the police in a German city are unable to catch a child murderer, other criminals join in the manhunt.

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Starring: Peter Lorre, Ellen Widmann, Inge Landgut, Otto Wernicke

Directed by: Fritz Lang

25. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

A retired legal counselor writes a novel hoping to find closure for one of his past unresolved homicide cases and for his unreciprocated love with his superior - both of which still haunt him decades later.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Ricardo Darín, Soledad Villamil, Pablo Rago, Carla Quevedo

Directed by: Juan José Campanella

26. Shutter Island (2010)

In 1954, a U.S. Marshal investigates the disappearance of a murderer who escaped from a hospital for the criminally insane thriller movies on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

27. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Violence and mayhem ensue after the hunter stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and more than two million dollars in cash near the Rio Grande.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson

Directed by: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

28. V for Vendetta (2006)

In a future British dystopian society, a shadowy freedom fighter, known only by the alias of "V", plots to overthrow the tyrannical government with the help of a young woman.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Hugo Weaving, Natalie Portman, Rupert Graves, Stephen Rea

Directed by: James McTeigue

29. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8.2

After awakening from a four-year coma, a former assassin wreaks vengeance on the team of assassins who betrayed her.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Uma Thurman, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah, Michael Madsen

Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

30. The Sixth Sense (1999)

A frightened, withdrawn Philadelphia boy who communicates with spirits seeks the help of a disheartened child psychologist.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

31. L.A. Confidential (1997)

As corruption grows in 1950s Los Angeles, three policemen- one strait-laced, one brutal, and one sleazy - investigate a series of murders with their brand of justice.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kim Basinger

Directed by: Curtis Hanson

32. Jurassic Park (1993)

A pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose in this best thriller movies.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

33. Die Hard (1988)

An NYPD officer tries to save his wife and several others taken hostage by German terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson

Directed by: John McTiernan

34. Chinatown (1974)

A private detective hired to expose an adulterer in 1930s Los Angeles finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez

Directed by: Roman Polanski

35. The Great Escape (1963)

Allied prisoners of war plan for several hundred of their number to escape from a German camp during World War II.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough, Charles Bronson

Directed by: John Sturges

36. Yojimbo (1961)

A crafty ronin comes to a town divided by two criminal gangs and decides to play them against each other to free the town.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Toshirô Mifune, Eijirô Tôno, Tatsuya Nakadai, Yôko Tsukasa

Directed by: Akira Kurosawa

37. Dial M for Murder (1954)

A former tennis star arranges the murder of his adulterous wife.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Ray Milland, Grace Kelly, Robert Cummings, John Williams

Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

38. The Wages of Fear (1953)

In a decrepit South American village, four men are hired to transport an urgent nitroglycerine shipment without the equipment that would make it safe.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Starring: Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Peter van Eyck, Folco Lulli

Directed by: Henri-Georges Clouzot

39. The Handmaiden (2016)

A woman is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, but secretly she is involved in a plot to defraud her.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, Moon So-ri

Directed by: Park Chan-wook

40. Logan (2017)

In a future where mutants are nearly extinct, an elderly and weary Logan leads a quiet life. But when Laura, a mutant child pursued by scientists, comes to him for help, he must get her to safety.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook

Directed by: James Mangold

41. Room (I)

Held captive for 7 years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom in this psychological thriller movies, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Sean Bridgers, Wendy Crewson

Directed by: Lenny Abrahamson

42. Wild Tales (2014)

Six short stories that explore the extremities of human behavior involving people in distress.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Darío Grandinetti, María Marull, Mónica Villa, Diego Starosta

Directed by: Damián Szifron

43. Gone Girl (2014)

With his wife's disappearance having become the focus of an intense media circus, a man sees the spotlight turned on him when it's suspected that he may not be innocent in this thriller movies on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry

Directed by: David Fincher

44. Prisoners (2013)

When Keller Dover's daughter and her friend go missing, he takes matters into his own hands as the police pursue multiple leads and the pressure mounts.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Melissa Leo

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

45. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a man rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search of her homeland with the aid of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshiper, and a drifter named Max.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz

Directed by: George Miller

46. Memories of Murder (2003)

In a small Korean province in 1986, two detectives struggle with the case of multiple young women being found raped and murdered by an unknown culprit.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, Roe-ha Kim, Jae-ho Song

Directed by: Bong Joon Ho

47. Amores Perros (2000)

A horrific car accident connects three stories, each involving characters dealing with loss, regret, and life's harsh realities, all in the name of love.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Emilio Echevarría, Gael García Bernal, Goya Toledo, Álvaro Guerrero

Directed by: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

48. Fargo (1996)

Minnesota car salesman Jerry Lundegaard's inept crime falls apart due to his and his henchmen's bungling and the persistent police work of the quite pregnant Marge Gunderson in this best thriller movies.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare

Directed by: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

49. Blade Runner (1982)

A blade runner must pursue and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos

Directed by: Ridley Scott

50. Jaws (1975)

When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod, it's up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

In the world of film, thriller movies are a very broad category. As you saw with our compiled 50 best lists, it ranges years and dips its toe in many other genres - horror, film noir, espionage, etc. With people everywhere continuing to socially distance themselves, there's no better time to test the limits of your entertainment consumption. For the adventurous among us, that means cranking the tension up to its maximum with the best of the best thriller movies.

