Throwbac: When Claire Forlani Opened Up About Her Encounters with Harvey Weinstein; Descibes How She 'Dived' and 'Ducked'

Claire Forlani, best known for her role in Boys and Girls, opened up about her encounters with Harvey Weinstein, adding her voice to the growing number of women who have shared their experiences of harassment by the disgraced producer. In a candid Twitter post, she detailed how she narrowly escaped his advances multiple times, expressing both relief and regret for not speaking out sooner.

Forlani revealed that she had several encounters with Weinstein, including two evening meetings at the Peninsula Hoteland three separate dinners. She recalled how she constantly had to “duck” and “dive” to avoid his unwanted advances. Though she managed to leave each encounter relatively unscathed, she admitted that a massage was suggested to her, and Weinstein openly boasted about the actresses who had slept with him in exchange for career advancements. She also recounted a chilling moment when Weinstein told her that his private pilot was always on standby, as he could never persuade her to sleep with him. Throughout these interactions, she relied on humor and deflection to navigate the uncomfortable situations.

Despite her personal experiences, Forlani confessed that she initially chose not to speak out when journalist Ronan Farrow was investigating Weinstein for The New Yorker. She revealed that although she instinctively knew what the exposé was about, she allowed the male advice around her to convince her to stay silent. She later expressed regret and shame for not coming forward at that time, especially after reading stories from fellow actresses like Mira Sorvino, who bravely spoke out despite their fears.

Forlani also acknowledged the courage of other women in the industry who had taken a stand against harassment. She recalled when actress Thandie Newton publicly spoke about a director who had mistreated her, admitting that she admired Newton’s bravery but feared the repercussions of speaking out herself. The actress explained that throughout her career, she had learned that pushing back often came with consequences, and she had been punished in the past for standing up for herself.

By sharing her story, Forlani shed light on the toxic culture of silence in Hollywood and the immense pressure women faced in such situations. While she expressed regret for not speaking out sooner, her candid revelations added to the broader conversation about power, abuse, and the courage it takes to confront injustice.