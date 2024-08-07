Throwback: 'Best Decision...'; When Chris Evans Admitted He Missed Playing Captain America

What a time it was to witness the first Avenger being played by Chris Evans. Since then, the actor has come a long way and has also passed his mantle to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson aka the Falcon. Evans had once reflected on how much he misses playing Captain America.

The Knives Out actor had carried the vibranium shield for almost a decade and bid farewell to his superhero character in the 2019 movie, Avengers: Endgame.

While talking to PEOPLE, back in 2022, Chris Evans opened up, expressing his emotions related to the MCU character.

Detailing on his post Avengers: Endgame life, Evans stated that he misses playing Captain America, adding, "When the movies end, you're very happy to have a break but very quickly you miss it."

Chris Evans, who encouraged not just the superheroes in MCU but also the people watching them on screen with his fabulous dialogue delivery, further added that he is very grateful to be a part of the films, playing the man out of time.

Explaining why he loved playing the Marvel Studios character, Evans stated that the job paid him to take care of himself, which is probably every kid's dream, while also maintaining that one would be a fool for not enjoying the role and the job.

Talking about his relationship with the Marvel Studios, he called it ”symbolic.”

Shedding light on his current health, the Fantastic Four actor added that at 41, which was his age back then, he needs to be a bit more dedicated to being fit and in fighting shape.

He then added that he has started wearing the beers that he consumes, unlike old times when he could freely eat whatever he wants and still be in good shape, after a couple of workouts.

Concluding his words, about being Captain America, Chris Evans maintained, "It ended up being the best decision of my life."

Following his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans was seen in some of the most unique roles. From being a hero who saved a lot of lives and guided a team of superheroes, Evans was seen playing villains in movies like The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

The actor also gave his voice for Buzz Lightyear, in Disney's Lightyear.

Chris Evans was recently seen back in the MCU not as Captain America but instead reprising his other superhero role of Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch.

He played the character in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Since the journey started in 2011, the mantle of Captain America will be now carried by Mackie’s character, in Captain America: Brave New World.

