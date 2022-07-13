THROWBACK: A four-hour-old Angelina Jolie in her father Jon Voight's arms is a sight to behold

Angelina Jolie... a supremely gifted Oscar winner who is also amongst the highest-paid actresses in the world, a hardcore humanitarian and a doting mother. No matter how well versed (or not!) you are when it comes to the crazy old town of Hollywood, you may have most definitely heard of Angelina Jolie! Besides being a talented actress, she's also an acclaimed filmmaker.

It's definitely in the genes for Angie as she's the daughter of Oscar winner Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. Taking the throwback train, Pinkvilla stumbled upon a photo of all photos! The snap, taken on June 4, 1975, which is when Angelina Jolie was born, sees the 47-year-old actress a tiny toddler, just four hours old, snuggled comfortably in her dad Jon Voight's arms, all covered up in a white blanket. Sound asleep, baby Angie is a sight to behold as the cuteness radiated through and through. As per Getty Images description: "LOS ANGELES - JUNE 4: Actor Jon Voight holds his new born baby Angelina Jolie Voight (only 4 hours old) on June 4, 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)"

Check out Angelina Jolie as a four-hour-old baby below:

What a sight for sore eyes!

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is currently in Rome, directing her new movie Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir. Interestingly, Angie is also writing and co-producing the project. Besides being busy with her upcoming film's shoot, Angelina is also spending quality time with her children. Jolie and ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt have six children together: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

