Throwback: Justin Bieber once shared thoughts on having kids, says 'As many as Hailey is willing to push out'

Amidst the spotlight that constantly follows Justin and Hailey Bieber, their views on expanding their family have been a topic of public interest. Despite their celebrity status, the couple has shared candid insights into their thoughts on having children, in a throwback interview.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's priorities

During a December 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Bieber addressed Hailey's inclination to postpone pregnancy, explaining that her desire to accomplish certain personal goals is a key factor. He emphasized that Hailey not feeling ready yet is completely acceptable. Justin also revealed that while Hailey envisions having a few children, his preference is to have "as many as Hailey is willing to push out."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's career and commitments

Having officially tied the knot in September 2018, the couple celebrated their first anniversary with a grander ceremony in the subsequent year. Hailey's words in a February 2019 Vogue joint cover story confirmed their decision to wait before becoming parents. Sources close to the couple revealed that Hailey is currently dedicated to her career and has no rush to embrace motherhood. Their mutual support for each other's ambitions, including Hailey's desire to build her YouTube channel, further solidifies their partnership. Hailey has since launched her own skincare line, in June 2022, called 'Rhode'.

External speculations about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Not only fans, but even celebrities like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have speculated about the couple's family plans. In August 2020, Johnson predicted a baby announcement for 2021. However, Justin and Hailey clarified that the quarantine of 2020 did not lead to any pregnancy.

While the future of Justin and Hailey Bieber's family remains uncertain, their candid discussions have offered a glimpse into their considerations about parenthood. Hailey's genuine concerns about the challenges of raising children in the public eye, as well as her determination to provide them with love and security, reflect the couple's thoughtful approach. As they navigate the complexities of fame and personal growth, their conversations about children offer a genuine perspective on the evolving nature of their relationship and their plans for the future.

