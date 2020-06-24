THROWBACK: Megan Fox felt electricity shooting through her when she met Brian Austin Green for the first time

Throwback to when Megan Fox admitted she felt electricity shooting through her when she met Brian Austin Green for the first time on the sets of Hope & Faith.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green ended up breaking many hearts when they decided to split after staying together for years. The two exchanged their vows on 24 June 2010 and share three kids together, Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7. They would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year. However, things didn't work out, and last month Brian addressed the breakup rumour and confirmed that the two had been spending time apart since the end of 2019. While the two are no longer together, there was a time when Megan and Brian were head over heels in love with each other.

In fact, Meghan once revealed that she felt the chemistry when she met the actor for the first time on the sets of Fox's ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. The actor was guest-starring in an episode. Back then, Fox was 18 and Brian was 30, and he later mentioned that their age difference concerned him. On the other hand, Meghan instantly felt a connection. She once told the New York Times that she liked the actor immediately. She even recalled how she felt when the actor accidentally touched her leg.

"I didn’t know who he was from 90210, but I liked him right away. Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene, and Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out of me from every direction. It was like magic," she said. The two acknowledged their feelings for each other and started dating. After two years of dating, Fox and Green got engaged and were already living together. From that point, it was a roller-coaster ride for the couple.

They got engaged and then ended up calling it off. After taking a break, the two again got back together and got engaged. They secretly married and then decided to file for divorce. When Megan got pregnant, they ended up calling their divorce off. And now it seems like the couple has decided to separate for good and have moved on in their lives. Earlier this month, Brian spotted with Courtney Stodden in Los Angeles and the two were photographed together having lunch.

Meanwhile, Megan Fox was spotted with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, Machine Gun Kelly, a couple of days before Brian Austin Green announced their separation on his podcast. He even addressed Megan's dating rumours with Machine Gun Kelly. “She met this guy, Colson, on set… I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point," Brian shared.

