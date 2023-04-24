Throwback: Nicole Kidman had a crush on Jimmy Fallon, thought he was gay when he showed 'no interest' in her

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been one of the most popular and hilarious talk shows over the years and has provided fans with some stomach-hurting, laughable moments as well as shocking confessions from celebrities. One such moment was Nicole Kidman's interview from 2015, continue reading to revisit the awkward yet funny moment.

Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon's awkward 'date'

During her 2015 appearance on the talk show, popular host Jimmy Fallon asked Kidman if she remembered their first meeting to which the 55-year-old actress replied that she did. The 48-year-old host shared his version of their first meet, after which Kidman proceeded to share her version of the encounter which was in stark contrast to Fallon's.

"I just remember I liked you," she revealed, eliciting oohs and aahs from the crowd. "So Rick, our mutual friend, says 'Oh, you know, Jimmy wants to meet you and you can go over to his apartment.' And I'm single and I'm like 'Okay, yeah cool,'" Kidman added to which a shocked Fallon replied, "Wait, what?" The popular actress continued, "So I go over though, and you were there in a baseball cap and like... nothing!"

"And you wouldn't talk, you didn't say anything. You were like, 'Hey' and I'm like, 'Okay, so.' It was like a hang, it was meant to just I don't know," Kidman added. "And then you put a video game on or something and I'm like, 'This is so bad'" she added while the embarrassed host ducked beneath his table and the audience clapped and laughed at their awkward meet.

"I swear, and you didn't talk at all. And so after about an hour and a half, I thought, 'He has no interest, this is so embarrassing' and I kinda left, and went, 'Okay no chemistry,' and then I was like, 'Maybe he's gay,'" she explained to a very flustered and shocked Fallon. Apart from Kidman, Fallon's Almost Famous co-star Kate Hudson also revealed during a 2020 interview that she would have totally dated him if had made a move on her back then.

Meanwhile, on the personal life front, Fallon has been married to producer Nancy Juvonen since 2007, Kidman has been married to musician Keith Urban since 2006, and Hudson was married to Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. The 44-year-old actress is currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa who proposed in September 2021.