THROWBACK: Princess Diana's vintage photo from her first birthday is adorable times infinity

When you think of the royal family, many will agree that no one can come close to the elegant grace of Princess Diana. She instantly became the Queen of Hearts as the Princess of Wales won over the public with her kindness, especially when it came to her activism. Let us also never forget that she looked gorgeous beyond belief!

Taking the throwback train, Pinkvilla stumbled upon a vintage photo of Princess Diana that's a sure blast from the past! The candid snap was captured on her first birthday, i.e. July 1, 1962, and sees Diana Frances Spencer looking cute as a button in a white frock with a short blonde hairdo. Seen waving at someone, baby Diana is seen snuggled up under a plaid blanket as the heartwarming image was clicked at Park House, Sandringham, Diana's treasured childhood home. As per Getty Images description: "1st July 1962: Lady Diana Spencer (1961 - 1997), later the wife of Prince Charles, on her first birthday at Park House, Sandringham. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)"

Check out Princess Diana on her first birthday below:

Too adorable to handle, indeed!

While the Spencer family was always closely associated with the British royal family, Princess Diana became a more permanent member after her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. Diana and Charles then welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry, who were extremely close to their mother. After Diana and Charles' tumultuous divorce in 1996, Diana sadly passed away a year later in a car crash in Paris. Her legacy continues to be celebrated by William and Harry. Last year, to celebrate Princess Diana's 60th birth anniversary, a statue in her honour was unveiled by Prince William and Prince Harry - who had an emotional reunion to pay tribute to their beloved mother - in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, which is said to have been one of Princess of Wales' favourite places of solace.

