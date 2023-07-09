Throwback: Selena Gomez once took a sly dig at ex Justin Bieber when asked about his influence after breakup

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s love story is still creating quite a stir on social media even years after the pair called it quits. The duo was in an on-and-off relationship for years before calling it quits for good. The pair has often expressed their love and heartbreak for each other with music. They have even slammed each other through their interviews and social media posts.

Recently, an old video resurfaced on the internet which shows Selena Gomez taking a sly dig at Justin Bieber when asked about his influence on her life after their breakup. Here is everything to know about the same.

When Selena took a sly dig at ex Justin Bieber

An old interview resurfaced on social media it seems that Selena Gomez took a sly dig when asked about ex Justin Bieber after their breakup.

In an old video, the interviewer asked, “You opened up and talked about how Justin Bieber has had a big impact in your life, and I wanna know how would you say he’s most influenced the person that you are today?”

Gomez decided to sass back that day and said, “I don’t think anybody truly actually cares. I think for me, what’s been great is that I’ve been able to live the life that I’ve wanted for myself.” While talking about her life after the breakup, the Wolves singer said, “That doesn’t always look the way maybe people think it should look, but it’s not really my concern anymore.”

Fans were happy at how Selena Gomez responded and took the high road instead of engaging in mean comments and battles.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at present

Selena Gomez seems extremely busy with her work commitments. Earlier, she was shooting for Emilia Perez in Paris, a musical comedy-drama co-starring Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña. During an interview with The Wrap, Gomez also revealed about working on her new album amid shooting and spending time with her family.

Meanwhile Justin Bieber married his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber in 2018 in a secret ceremony. Hailey is often accused of bullying and copying Gomez.

