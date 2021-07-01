Throwback Thursday: When Jake Gyllenhaal had BLINKS screaming with joy by jamming to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU

Taking a trip down memory lane to June 2019, we look back to when Jake Gyllenhaal had shared a video of himself enthusiastically lip-syncing to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU on his Instagram Stories.

BLACKPINK in Your Area! The popular South Korean girl group, comprising of Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie, have catapulted to global stardom in a few short years with the quartet soon going to hit their 5th anniversary, i.e. August 8, to be exact. Ahead of the major celebrations in store for BLINKS, which includes the mysterious 4+1 Project and BLACKPINK: The Movie, let's take a trip down memory lane to June 2019 when a fellow MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) actor proved himself to be a certified BLINK!

It was none other than Jake Gyllenhaal! For some context, Jake had arrived in Seoul, South Korea, to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home alongside co-star and good friend Tom Holland. Squeezing in some me-time during the work trip, Gyllenhaal treated his millions and millions of Instagram followers with exciting posts and stories. However, there was one IG story that caught BLINKS' immediate attention. In the video shared, you see the 40-year-old actor sporting a white tee, a gold chain and brown sunglasses, sitting in the window seat of a bus and casually jamming to BLACKPINK's popular tune, DDU-DU DDU-DU.

As the famous tune starts plays in the background, you see Jake enthusiastically lip-sync directly at the mobile camera, "BLACKPINK." P.S. Gyllenhaal's transition from swag to adorable is truly unmissable. "WHAT'S UP [South Korean flag emoji]," the Oscar-nominated star captioned his video.

Watch Jake Gyllenhaal jamming to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU below:

sometimes i’ll be sitting there and i’ll think of this video of jake gyllenhaal listening to blackpink while chilling on a bus pic.twitter.com/mLW0FJZBg0 — reese (@QCARDLESS) December 14, 2019

Jake Gyllenhaal as a BLINK; don't we love to see it!?

