Throwback Thursday: When Jennifer Aniston wasn't sure Brad Pitt was the love of her life 2 years after wedding

It has been 20 years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt exchanged their vows. Two decades on, their lives have witnessed numerous turns.

On July 29, 2000, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston walked down the aisle and exchanged their vows at a stunning cliff-top ceremony. The wedding was an extremely private affair. However, going by the details that were eventually made public, the ceremony sounded nothing less than a fairytale wedding. From a gospel choir to fireworks expensive champagne, the wedding bill surpassed USD 1million. While the couple looked happy in love during the following spottings, there came a point when The Morning Show star confessed she wasn't sure if she would call Once Upon A Time star as the love of her life.

During an interview with W magazine in February 2003, the actress was talking about her love for Brad when she admitted her doubts over tagging Brad as the "love of my life". However, she did add that the now-former couple shares "something special." "Is he the love of my life? I think you're always sort of wondering, 'Are you the love of my life?' I mean, I don't know," she said at the time. "I've never been someone who says, 'He's the love of my life.' He's certainly a big love in my life," the actress added.

The couple parted ways three years after the statement. While the duo wasn't seen together since their split, the duo let the past where it is supposed to be and crossed paths publically at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. They broke the internet when they reunited in the backstage of SAG Awards 2020. A source told People around the time of their run-in that they are just friends. "Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it," the insider said. However, they clarified that Jen and Brad are "not dating."

