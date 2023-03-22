Throwback to when Florence Pugh slammed trolls for questioning 20-year age gap between her and ex Zach Braff

English actress Florence Pugh and American actress Zach Braff have been known to be on good terms despite their breakup. The two, who dated from 2019 to 2022, have praised and defended each other time and again. The 27-year-old has also recently worked with the 47-year-old, who is also a filmmaker, in his latest film A Good Person.

They might have broken up now, but there was a time the Don't Worry Darling star slammed trolls for dating, constantly questioning and hating on the 20 years age gap between her and Braff. Pugh had taken to her Instagram and posted a video addressing the trolling and making her opinion clear. Continue reading to find out what she had stated.

How did Florence Pugh hit back at trolls for questioning her relationship with Zach Braff?

In the Instagram video posted in April 2020, Pugh said, “The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don’t want those followers. I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him. I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you.” She further added, “I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have s*x with.”

She captioned the video, "In true Flo fashion, wearing spot stickers and all. To those of you that this video applies to- please listen. Please learn. Being hateful is not trendy." In a recent interview for A Good Person, Braff told Entertainment Tonight how Pugh inspired the story behind the film and how he wrote the character for and with her in mind. "I'm just in awe of her talent and I said, 'I wanna write this for Florence. What I'm writing is really gonna be challenging and she's incredible," he gushed.

ALSO READ: Zach Braff 'in awe of' ex Florence Pugh: 'She's just unbelievable'

Braff added, "She's a next-level actress. I mean, she's just unbelievable and what I was writing was gonna be really challenging. It wasn't for your average actors -- I couldn't have written the part for myself. I wanted to write something for her and I had this image in my mind of that diner booth scene and I thought of Florence Pugh opposite some legend that everyone's talking about."

Advertisement

Pugh told Variety, “He knows how I talk, he knows how I take the piss out of people and I think he just put that in his script and I was allowed to come and fill in where it was needed.” She further continued, “But reading something that is dedicated for you written by someone who knows you so well is a wonderful gift.” A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, releases in theatres on March 24.