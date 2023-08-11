Throwback to when Hailey Bieber slammed rumors she was pregnant with Justin Bieber's child, 'Leave me alone'

Over the years since Hailey and Justin Bieber got married, there have been countless reports claiming the model is pregnant. Despite the many times she has clarified and set the rumors straight, the pregnancy rumors come up every year and the recent assumptions about her pregnancy are further proof. Here's how the founder of Rhode slammed rumors last year.

Throwback to when Hailey Bieber slammed pregnancy rumors

The 26-year-old socialite was rumored to be pregnant after netizens made up the theory after seeing her Grammys 2022 red carpet look. Hailey wore a white Saint Laurent gown as she posed at the awards ceremony with her husband Justin Bieber. People claimed they were seeing a baby bump and ignited the pregnancy rumors yet again. Tired of the same thing every year, Hailey wasn't going to let it slide and she rubbished the claims.

"I am not pregnant leave me alone," the model wrote under an Instagram post speculating that she was expecting her first child with Justin. Fans were quick to support Hailey as they asked people to respect her and stop being judgemental about her body every single time. This year around, the rumor mill has been buzzing yet again with pregnancy rumors and Hailey's supporters have had enough. People pointed out how this pops up every year.

Netizens react to recurring reports of Hailey Bieber being pregnant

One user wrote, "Hailey Bieber asked people last year to stop speculating she was pregnant and now everyone's doing it again. Has anyone stopped to consider she's not hiding her belly to conceal a baby bump but to stop having the entire internet think any amount of bloating is a pregnancy?" Another joked, "Three things happen every year: Hailey gets pregnant, Justin is retired, and they break up like EVERY MONTH OF EVERY YEAR."

Hailey and Justin got engaged in July 2018 and got married in November 2018. They held another wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019. Their relationship has been massively debated and discussed on the Internet, especially because of Justin's previous longtime on-and-off relationship with pop star Selena Gomez. Hailey has not confirmed or denied the rumors but she seems to be hinting at not being pregnant with her mirror selfies where she flaunts her toned body and a lack of the "baby bump" people were referring to.

