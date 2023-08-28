Throwback to when John Cena made USD 2.5 Million for three scenes in Trainwreck

Before cementing his status as a comedy acting powerhouse in HBO's Peacemaker series, WWE superstar John Cena made a splash in the comedy world with his role in Trainwreck. Directed by Judd Apatow and co-starring Bill Hader, the film hinted at Cena's comedic potential. However, securing the 16-time world champion's involvement was no small feat. Cena reportedly asked for a staggering $2.5 million fee for his short yet memorable portrayal of Schumer's beefy and accidentally homoerotic ex-boyfriend.

John Cena: From wrestling ring to comedy stage

Since his initial comedic endeavor in Trainwreck, John Cena has consistently showcased his comedic prowess. He has taken on slapstick roles in movies like Playing with Fire and Blockers, the latter featuring a memorable scene involving a 40-ounce malt liquor and some farting. Despite his lighthearted on-screen antics, Cena remains dedicated to meaningful causes, regularly participating in Make-A-Wish visits.

John Cena's comedy career evolution

Today, John Cena continues to captivate audiences with his comedic talents, notably in his role on the beloved comedy show Peacemaker. His $2.5 million payday for a comedic performance now seems like a bargain compared to his current endeavors. In contrast, LeBron James' post-Trainwreck comedy career didn't enjoy the same trajectory.

John Cena's film career

WWE superstar John Cena's journey from the wrestling ring to the silver screen has been marked by a series of films that showcase his diverse acting talents. Cena's cinematic endeavors began with WWE Studios producing his debut movie, The Marine, followed by 12 Rounds. He also starred in Legendary, Fred: The Movie, and expanded into comedy with appearances in films like Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy's Home. His filmography continued to grow with roles in The Wall, animated features like Surf's Up 2: WaveMania and Ferdinand, and notable performances in Blockers and Bumblebee. Cena's involvement in the Fast & Furious franchise and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad further solidified his presence in Hollywood.

