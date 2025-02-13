Throwback to When Omarion Opened Up on 3-Year Celibacy: 'Ultimately It Wasn’t For Me...'

R&B singer Omarion opened up about his three-year celibacy journey during a chat on André Duqum’s Know Thyself podcast on August 20, 2024. He shared how the decision gave him the space to grow mentally, physically, and spiritually.

“That was an interesting time,” Omarion said. “I kinda took it on as a challenge … When I decided to become celibate, it was because I was really just searching for something more for myself.”

Omarion, known from his time with B2K, shared that he chose celibacy during the peak of his career, when many saw him as one of R&B’s most desirable men, as per HipHopDX. He said the decision was rooted in his search for a deeper understanding of himself and his purpose.

During the interview, Omarion shared that his celibacy journey began when he was deeply involved in his Christian faith. He was reading the Bible and exploring his spirituality.

“At the time, I was practicing Christianity. I was really studying my Bible and ultimately it wasn’t for me, but it allowed me to kinda step out of this world and have the responsibility of being a sex symbol and a young adult,” he shared.

Omarion shared that this period allowed him to focus more on his music and personal growth. Looking back, he said it helped him be more thoughtful about his lyrics and stay true to himself, without feeling like he was living a double life.

Advertisement

He also spoke about the discipline he gained: “I knew that if I could control two areas of my life, which are food and the urge for sex, then nothing can stop me.”

Omarion acknowledged that some people found his decision surprising, especially considering his success in the music industry at the time.

Omarion recalled that his decision was confusing to many people at the time. He said that some questioned why, as a young artist with a number-one album and growing success, he wasn’t taking advantage of his fame to pursue women. However, he stated that he felt there was more to life than that.

Omarion mentioned that he later discovered other well-known musicians had also chosen celibacy, including Lenny Kravitz. Other R&B artists have discussed similar experiences. In July 2024, singer Mya revealed that she had been celibate for seven years, which brought her mental clarity and a new perspective on relationships.