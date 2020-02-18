Throwback Tuesday: When Parasite fame Bong Joon Ho nonchalantly boasted about his 4 Oscars to Renée Zellweger

Post their Oscars win, Bong Joon-ho and Renée Zellweger crossed paths at the Oscars 2020 engraving bar and had an epic conversation where the Parasite director jokingly apologised for his four Academy Awards. Read below to know how the funny chat went about.

Oscars 2020 was THE night for Mr. Bong Joon-ho, whose film Parasite made Oscars history and took up four wins. With the historic Best Picture win, Parasite became the first-ever non-English film to take home the prestigious Academy Award, beating the likes of Sam Mendes' 1917, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Along with Best Picture, Parasite also took home the Oscar in the Directing (for Bong), Internation Feature Film and Original Screenplay (for Bong and Kwak Sin-ae) categories.

According to a video by Variety, after Oscars 2020 culminated, the winners headed to the engraving bar to get their Oscars imprinted with their names and Bong ran into Renée Zellweger, who took home the Oscar in the Actress in a Leading Role category for her Judy Garland act in Judy. "So, we're here again," Bong said to Renée who exclaimed, "We meet again," referring to their fairly recent encounter at Golden Globes 2020. As Bong pushed his four Oscars ahead to the engraver, Renée joked, "Oh stop it! Okay, everybody scoot down. Everybody make some room," which had the entire room laughing.

After posing with the Oscar and bidding farewell, Renée further quipped, "Oh, is that all?!," to which Bong quipped back, "I have so many. I'm so sorry!"

Leave it to the sassy Bong Joon-ho to proudly show off his Oscar wins! We'd do the exact same thing if we were to be in his place!

