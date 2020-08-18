Throwback Tuesday: When Tom Ellis' Lucifer crossed paths with SHINee's Lucifer and K Pop fans lost their mind

As Lucifer prepares to release its season 5, we would like to remind everyone of the time when SHINee's Lucifer played on the show.

Lucifer is all set to drop its fifth season this weekend. Fans brace themselves to watch Tom Ellis embrace his inner devil and bowl us over yet again. While we cannot wait to watch the actor in action, we decided to revisit the series to be fully prepared for the weekend binge-watch. While we revisited several of our favourite moments, we had a Déjà vu moment when we screamed again we heard SHINee's Lucifer played during one of the series' episodes.

For those who have forgotten or missed the moments, the K-Pop band's song, which shares its title with the show, plays in Lucifer Season 3 Episode 11. The song appears when Lucifer walks into a Korean-owned Karaoke parlour to fight gang members. As he confronts the gang, the music in the background takes over, making it one of our favourite scenes.

When the scene first aired, fans were thrilled to hear the song on the show. Check out a few tweets.

when shinee's lucifer play on lucifer TV show pic.twitter.com/mKmdSp2bjB — deactivated (@orddeye11) January 30, 2018

lmao, i literally SCREAMED when they played Lucifer by SHINee in the show Lucifer — (@_ariamine) January 19, 2019

THEY PLAYED SHINEE’S LUCIFER ON LUCIFER THE TV SHOW IM DYING pic.twitter.com/96xNCCL9Tw — Francesca (@ayominn) January 30, 2018

ASFSGSH THEY USED SHINEE'S "LUCIFER" AS BGM FOR THE SHOW LUCIFER IM SCREAMING RN pic.twitter.com/VkZvyaHfLW — minjoon anti (@knjiminie) January 30, 2018

lucifer by shinee playing on lucifer the tv show is still the most ambitious crossover event in history pic.twitter.com/BzOpElaxsE — (@reveluxe) May 12, 2019

According to Express UK, Lucifer season 5 will feature only eight episodes. The new season is just the first half of the fifth season for the season has been divided into two. The reason being that the makers shot only 60 per cent of the season. Speaking with Da Man, Ellis said, "So, we still have 60 per cent of our season five finale to shoot. We were agonizingly close to wrapping, but lockdown beat us." Are you excited for Lucifer season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

ALSO READ: Lucifer Season 5: Tom Ellis REVEALS why he felt like a fraud playing Lucifer's twin brother Michael

Share your comment ×