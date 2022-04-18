THROWBACK VIDEO: When Alia Bhatt recast hubby Ranbir Kapoor and herself as Friends couple Ross and Rachel

Even if it's been a few days since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, the excitement surrounding their becoming husband and wife refuses to die down! The newlyweds, who have been dating since 2017, were the talk of the town last week as they tied the knot in an intimate, low-key ceremony at Ranbir's luxurious Pali Hill abode in Mumbai, with just family members and close friends in attendance.

As we celebrate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's next step in their flourishing relationship, Pinkvilla travels back to a 2016 interview that we conducted with Alia Bhatt, while she was promoting her hit film, Dear Zindagi, with an RK connect. We asked Alia to recast the iconic sitcom Friends, with a Bollywood stars ensemble. Giving her the situation of a Bollywood remake of Friends and who she would cast, Alia first picked herself to play Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), a character she "loves" and thinks is "absolutely crazy." However, Bhatt was confused as she also wanted to be Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) because "she has the lovely love story with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer)." Hence, she picked herself to play Rachel.

Alia picked Deepika Padukone as Monica Geller (Courtney Cox). As for Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), who is "very sarcastic," Bhatt picked her 2 States co-star and friend Arjun Kapoor because he is "super sarcastic." While picking Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), the Gangubai Kathiawadi star laughed out loud as she picked Salman Khan. That leaves us with Ross! Alia thought out loud and carefully as to who could play Ross, someone who is "very funny, the comic timing is bang on!" Eventually, she picked her future husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who's like "awkward, but whatever." While the couple started dating much after this interview took place, we're loving the foreshadowing from Alia by recasting Ranbir and herself as Friends soulmates Ross and Rachel. Friends fans will never get over the complicated, yet much-adored couple!

Interestingly, Jennifer and David, who played Ross and Rachel had shockingly revealed during Friends: The Reunion, much to Friends fans' delight, that they had fallen for each other in real life, but the ship never sailed. Hence, to see Ranbir and Alia get their happy beginning in real life, we can't help but squeal with joy!

Watch Alia Bhatt recast Friends with an all Bollywood cast, including hubby Ranbir Kapoor, in an interview with Pinkvilla below:

Like we needed another reason to adore RanAlia and how!

Do you agree with Alia Bhatt's reimagining of Friends cast ft. Bollywood stars? Let Pinkvilla know your thoughts and personal picks in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be marking their first on-screen collaboration with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, slated to release on September 9, 2022.

