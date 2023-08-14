Throwback: What awkward question made Cillian Murphy end professional relationship with a director?

In the world of entertainment, Cillian Murphy has solidified his status as a versatile and talented actor. With a knack for taking on complex roles and pushing boundaries, he has garnered admiration from both peers and actors. His journey from entering showbiz to becoming a leading star has been an inspiring one. Murphy's reputation for delivering exceptional performances has drawn the attention of renowned directors like Christopher Nolan, who have entrusted him with pivotal roles in their ambitious projects.

An embarrassing question that changed everything for Cillian Murphy

During candid interviews, actors often share behind-the-scenes anecdotes about their experiences working with co-stars and directors. Cillian Murphy, known for his involvement in projects like Intermission and Oppenheimer, once recounted an awkward encounter with a director that changed the dynamics of their professional relationship. In an interview, Murphy revealed that a particular director, who the actor does not name, asked him a question that left him in an uncomfortable position and ultimately led to the end of their collaboration. Reflecting on the incident, he shared, "A director once asked me, 'Am I a good director?' so I mean that's the end of the relationship then." The actor humorously added, "We are the needy ones; you need to make me feel good about myself all day long."

ALSO READ: Will Cillian Murphy bag best actor award at the Oscars for Oppenheimer? Here’s 5 reasons why he might

A glance at Cillian Murphy's career and collaborations

Cillian Murphy's impressive filmography and his ability to bring depth to his characters have positioned him as one of the highest-paid actors globally. His involvement in thought-provoking and record-breaking movies and TV shows has cemented his place as a leading figure in the entertainment industry. Despite all this success, Murphy chooses to maintain a preference for privacy over the limelight in his personal life. His on-screen charisma and critically acclaimed performances speak volumes and resonate with his fans.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy shares details about Oppenheimer deleted scene and why audience will never see them

One of the most notable collaborations in Murphy's career has been with director Christopher Nolan. In an interview, Murphy expressed his admiration for Nolan's filmmaking. He shared his desire to work with Nolan, emphasizing that the opportunity to collaborate was more important than the size of the role. Reflecting on their partnership, Murphy praised Nolan's ability to craft challenging human stories within the mainstream studio system. The Murphy-Nolan duo's collaborations, including projects like Batman Begins, Inception, The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer, have consistently garnered attention and commercial success.

The triumph of collaboration between Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan

Cillian Murphy's latest venture in the Christopher Nolan-directed film Oppenheimer has added another feather to his cap. As he portrays the titular character, their collaboration continues to capture audiences' imagination and rake in substantial box office revenue.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Cillian Murphy used THIS to get the Oppenheimer 'cheekbones'?