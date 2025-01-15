Throwback: What Did Eminem Say About Amber Heard In His Album During Her Infamous Trial With Johnny Depp? Find Out
Eminem’s 2024 album famously included songs in which he dragged some of Hollywood’s A-listers. In one of his songs, he dissed a viral incident from Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s defamation trial!
When Eminem released his album The Death of Slim Shady on July 12, he made headlines for dissing some famous personalities in the song. Among them was Aquaman actress Amber Heard. The rapper joked about Heard and her trial with Depp in the song Lucifer and mentioned a particular viral moment.
The incident that surfaced during the defamation trial involved the actress defecating on Depp’s bed. The Rap God hitmaker referenced this in his lyric that read:
“My sh*t is like taking Deborah Mathers at her word / Yeah, I'm that absurd, we had a spat.”
He continued: “Then afterwards / We squashed the beef like a hamburger patty, or should I say gigantic trd? / 'Cause I put that sht to bed like Amber Heard at a Mattress Firm (Sl*t).”
Other celebrities that Eminem roasted in his album included Kanye West, disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Lizzo.
“Brain is dead, space cadet / Like when Ye forgets to take his meds,” Eminem wrote in one of his songs, referring to Kanye.
In his song Antichrist, the Mockingbird hitmaker took a dig at Diddy after CCTV footage of him hitting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, went viral.