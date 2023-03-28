Throwback: When 23-year-old Selena Gomez said 'she's here' for Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are the latest talk of the town and fans cannot stop gushing over the two. There have been multiple occasions when ‘The Heart Wants What it Wants’ singer and former One Direction star praised each other, although no one had ever thought of them as a romantic couple.

As most people are aware, Zayn and Selena were caught together on March 23 at a restaurant in New York. They apparently kissed and were holding hands, indicating their relationship. For the unversed, Sel is one of the 18 persons the former member of One Direction follows on Instagram. Do we still need more hints?

Did Selena Gomez manifest her likeness for Zayn Malik?

A throwback video of Selena Gomez from 2010’s red-carpet interviews is doing the rounds on social media where she was asked, “Why is Zayn Malik your favorite?” To which the ‘Love You Like A Love Song’ singer replied, because he is cute. The pop star was clearly blushing as she ducked from the camera.

When Selena Gomez said she’s here for Zayn Malik

Looks like Zayn Malik has a friend in the ‘Rare Beauty’ founder. Selena Gomez expressed her support for Zayn Malik during a different interview from August 19, 2015, and said “he could reach out to her whenever he wants!”

In an interview, she said, “I know Zayn, so it’s almost like if he would ever want to reach out, he knows that he could. I think that’s so exciting for him to go and figure out what he wants to do [in his solo career], but I don’t know what that is. I think it’ll be pretty exciting but, yes, I love him, he’s awesome,”

