Throwback: When Amanda Seyfried picked THIS Hospital Playlist star as her ideal type over Song Joong Ki

If you had to choose between Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki, Hospital Playlist star Yoo Yeon Seok or ZE:A members Park Hyung Sik (Happiness) and Im Siwan (Run On), who would be your ideal type? We bet that just like us, you'd also be in a major conundrum! However, for Amanda Seyfried, the choice was pretty simple. Walking down the "Throwback Thursday" route, we time travel back to 2013 when the Oscar-nominated actress first visited Korea for a work commitment and appeared on MBC's Section TV Entertainment Show.

During her charming appearance on the show, via Soompi, Eric Nam showed the Mamma Mia star photos of four popular Koran actors/singers - Song Joong Ki, Yoo Yeon Seok, Park Hyung Sik and Im Siwan - and quizzed her on who resembles her ideal type the most. Intriguingly, these four stars had picked Amanda Seyfried as their ideal type in past interviews. Taking her sweet time to think this through, the Mank star ultimately picked Yoo Yeon Seok as her ideal type.

As for why she made this choice, Seyfried revealed that she found Yoo Yeon Seok's authentic charm to be very cool. Moreover, The Dropout star pointed out how she liked Yeon Seok's impressive height and handsome looks. Amanda picking Yeon Seok as her ideal type coincided with the actor's scene-stealing performance as Chilbong in Reply 1994, which came out the same year. Yeon Seok's popularity shot up exponentially as he gave major second lead syndrome to fans, as was evident also in Mr. Sunshine as Goo Dong Mae. More recently, Yoo Yeon Seok won hearts as Dr. Ahn Jeong Won in Hospital Playlist.

We definitely agree with Amanda Seyfried's ideal type pick!

Song Joong Ki, Yoo Yeon Seok, Park Hyung Sik or Im Siwan; Who would your ideal type be? Share your ideal type with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried will next be seen co-starring opposite Tom Holland in The Crowded Room.

ALSO READ: Amanda Seyfried TEASES Mamma Mia 3; Adds Stephen Colbert and Hugh Jackman to dream cast of the film