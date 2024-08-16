Throwback: When Angelina Jolie Said She Parted Ways With Brad Pitt For The 'Wellbeing' Of Her Family

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been involved in a legal battle for years since they first broke the news of their separation in 2016 after the Beyond Borders actress filed for divorce from him. While the former couple has rarely discussed the reasons for their split publicly, Jolie once revealed that she called it quits with the Babylon actor for the "wellbeing" of her family.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once one of the most talked-about pair, who first met on the set of their 2005 action-comedy film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in which they played a married couple. After working together on this movie, the ex-couple began dating a few years later.

Throughout their relationship, they made several public appearances and collaborated on two more successful films. In 2014, Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the chapel of Chateau Miraval, France. However, two years after marrying, they ended their relationship in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce from him.

In a previous interview with Vogue India, the Maleficent actress was asked how she has maintained a 'healthy environment' for her children after choosing to separate from their father, Brad Pitt. In response, Jolie told the publication, "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision."

The actress further mentioned that amid their separation, she is focused on her children's "healing" before revealing that some people have taken advantage of her silence. She said that her kids Maddox, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline see lies about themselves in the media. However, Jolie said she reminds them they know the "truth" and have their own minds, noting that "They [her kids] are six very brave and strong young people."

According to People magazine, a source disclosed in July 2024 that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are gradually progressing towards a divorce settlement nearly eight years after their separation. The source mentioned that both parties are "still in discussions" about the remaining matters in the divorce negotiations, but it's not yet finalized.

In the same month, her attorney, Paul Murphy, stated that Jolie wanted Pitt to "end the fighting" by dropping the winery lawsuit. In a statement obtained by the outlet, he mentioned that while the actress asked him to end the conflict and put their family on a clear path toward "healing," she would have no choice but to gather the necessary "evidence" to disprove his allegations if he didn't withdraw the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Jolie is starring as Maria Callas in the upcoming biographical drama Maria, while Pitt will next be seen in the forthcoming sports action drama F1.