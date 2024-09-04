Throwback: When Beyonce Revealed She Was The 'Only Black Girl' Taking Part In Singing And Dancing Competitions During Her Early Years

With her decades-long contribution to the music world, Beyonce has proved she is truly irreplaceable in this competitive industry. However, this was not always easy for her, she once reflected on her struggles and being the “only black girl” when she used to take part in performing competitions early on in her life.

In 2021, the Say My Name singer spoke with Harpers Bazaar and stated that she used to take part in singing and dancing competitions when she was seven years old and learned to work harder because she was a black person. Beyonce stated, “I was often the only Black girl, and it was then that I started to realize I had to dance and sing twice as hard. I had to have stage presence, wit, and charm if I wanted to win.”

But, against all odds, she still conquered the success in her career by creating a name for herself in the industry and shining throughout her decades-long artistry. In the interview, Queen B also mentioned that she has been around people who have their own lives and do not rely on her. This was an important decision to be firm with boundaries on her personal front.

The Lemonade vocalist said that in this profession so much of one’s life does not belong to that individual unless one fights for it. Beyonce stated that she “fought” to safeguard her “sanity” and “privacy” because the quality of her life relied on it. A lot of who she is “reserved” for the individuals she loves and has “trust.”

The singer, who turned 43 this year, has influenced the music industry and created the Beyhive which is one of the most loyal fanbases. Her venture into RnB, Rap, electropop, and country music has been appreciated greatly by the hive.

She was also in the buzz during this year's Paris Olympics as she introduced Team USA in a promotional video. During this people heard the remix of her song, Ya Ya which was featured in the singer’s latest country album, Cowboy Carter. She was also joined by the athletes who represented the country in the clip.