Throwback: When Billie Eilish Confessed To Being Scared of Eminem, Prompting Rapper To Respond Musically

Billie Eilish is famous for being frank and unhinged in her candid interviews. The multi-Grammy-winning singer once confessed in an interview that she had been terrified of Slim Shady her whole life.

In a surprising twist in a 2019 NME interview, Eilish revealed a peculiar fear—Eminem. Eilish, 22, has always been straightforward and admitted that the rap mogul has been a scare to her since childhood, even describing him as ‘terrifying’. Eilish’s statement stressed the validation of the large personality of the Rap God hitmaker that caught fans off guard.

The Birds of a Feather singer was asked to choose between two popular artists, Em and Childish Gambino. In the very same breath, she shouted out her love for Childish Gambino, whom she claimed was the greatest source of inspiration for her; she also said that the Houdini rapper was intimidating to her.

She said, "I was scared of Eminem my whole life. Terrified. That dude freaked the f**k out of me. Oh my god. But you know, Childish Gambino created me, dude. I don’t even know; that’s crazy; that’s a god; you can’t even put him on a list of other people."

Later on, her comments ended up making a notable moment in the music realm when they reached Shady's radar. A year later, he responded in signature Slim style with a touch of wicked humor. In 2020, while coming out with the deluxe version of his Alfred Hitchcock-themed album, titled Music To Be Murdered By, he threw in a song called Alfred’s Theme in which he name-dropped Eilish.

In the song, Shady rapped, "Homicidal visions when I’m spitting like this / But really I'm just fulfilling my wish of killing rhymes / Which is really childish and silly, but I'm really like this / I'm giving nightmares to Billie Eilish."

While the two musical geniuses have never further spoken about this amusing pop culture moment, Eminem's music continues to carry the dark and intense yet humorous flavor as it had been for decades, earning him three Grammy nominations this year for the Houdini music video and The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) album.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish received seven Grammy nominations in 2024, making her the first and the youngest artist to have all three of her studio albums nominated for the Album of the Year award.

