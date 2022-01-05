THROWBACK: When birthday girl Deepika Padukone did the Lungi dance with James Corden & Vin Diesel

Deepika Padukone turns 36 today and in honour of her birthday, we’re looking back at the time when the actress was busy promoting her film xXx: Return of Xander Cage with co-star Vin Diesel all over the States. And during one of these promotions, the duo hit up The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the group had a hilarious conversation about the origins of “Lungi Dance.”

After debunking Vin’s belief that the dance was not actually an Indian classic dance but only a style of dance that was made for the film Chennai Express, the actress was insisted on showing the popular moves of this kind of dance. Finally, Deepika humoured host James and taught him the signature step of Lungi Dance, wearing the British star’s blazer as a lungi. She even showed him other Indian dance moves and entertained the whole audience present there. The official Twitter page of The Late Late Show shared two adorable GIFs with the caption, "There has never been a better use of @reggiewatts' jacket. Look at those moves!" You can watch the hilarious video here.

In other news, Deepika is currently gearing up for a highly-anticipated release! The actress will next be seen in Gehraiyaan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday. The film recently released new posters, and by the look of it, the new pictures shows the complex relationship and drama, as well as the chemistry between the leads. The makers have postponed the release date and pushed it to next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the film will most likely have a digital release.

Also read: Gehraiyaan Posters: Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani & others in awe of Deepika, Siddhant & Ananya