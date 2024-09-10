Ryan Reynold and Blake Lively who are the ideal couple of Hollywood recently celebrated their 12 years of marriage. The two never fail to show the world how much they love each other. Lively and Reynolds also share four kids and are dotting parents to them. Lively once spoke about her spouse's commitment to his family as a husband and father.

Lively gave a moving speech in Los Angeles, just before the 46-year-old Spirited actor got the prestigious American Cinematheque Award. She talked of her husband's unwavering love for his family and his unwavering dedication to his craft behind closed doors.

Blake Lively said, "With his creativity, his passion, his generosity, his humor, his integrity, his unrivaled work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths in his screenplays, this man has made a huge contribution to the most happiness in the world for everyone."

The Deadpool actor has also gone above and beyond what is expected of him in a family, according to Lively. "And now I am his home, and our girls are his home." Lively says just like that 19-year-old boy [who used to commute home to Canada], Ryan races home, whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard-wired to get home.

Lively talked on how he manages to be everyone's everything at once. He is the most present person one will ever encounter. He works with magic, but he also works magic in his personal life as well.

It is clear that Reynolds and Lively are passionate protectors of their kids because they are hardly spotted outside with them. Furthermore, Reynolds expressed his desire for his children to not be child actors during the event.

These two are Hollywood royalty who first crossed paths on the set of Green Lantern, has made us envious with their love, ever since they started dating.

The pair began dating in 2011 and got married around a year later. That might sound fast, but in time they developed a deep friendship and could no longer deny their chemistry. Lively and Reynolds are still blissfully married after more than a decade of marriage.

