Throwback: When Brad Pitt Admitted He Was 'Getting Old' Shortly Before Turning 50

Brad Pitt is known to be one of the highly acclaimed actors in the Hollywood film industry. While he has played a number of roles that definitely impressed a lot of girls, the World War Z actor stated that he has completed his halfway during an interview.

It was back in the year 2012 when the Bullet Train actor was promoting his then-latest film, Killing Them Softly, and right a year before he was about to turn 50.

While discussing the thriller movie, Brad Pitt also reflected on the time he had spent on the Chanel ad campaign.

In the aforementioned ad, the By the Sea actor is seen stating random phrases such as “The world turns and we turn with it. Plans disappear. Dreams take over. But wherever I go, there you are.” However, talking about it, Brad Pitt stated that he chose to be in that ad as it happens to be one of a few opportunities that he might just not get in the future.

“I’m getting old,” he added during the interview with the outlet. Calling the ad campaign his last opportunity to be “able to do something like that.”

In the interview, he also shed some light on his mortality, stating that he looks at it just like a father. The actor then went on to add that you wish to see your children growing up and achieve greatness in life.

Advertisement

However, the Ad Astra star also stated, “If I have so many days left, how am I filling those days? I’ve been agonizing over that one a bit like I never have before."

Coming to Brad Pitt’s role in Killing Them Softly, he plays the character of Jackie Cogan, an enforcer hired to restore order following a robbery by three people.

Alongside Brad Pitt, the other actors in the film were the late and great Ray Liotta, Richard Jenkins, Scoot McNairy, and more. Killing Them Softly was directed by Andrew Dominik while being penned by him and George V. Higgins.

The film was released on October 5, 2012, and Brad Pitt turned 50 the next year in 2013.

ALSO READ: Zahara Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Dance Skills With Her Sorority Sisters In Spelman College Video: SEE HERE