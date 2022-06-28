THROWBACK: When Brad Pitt apologized to Jennifer Aniston amid divorce filing from Angelina Jolie

Well before Brangelina took the world by a storm, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the most talked-about celebrity couple. Their romance was all the tabloids at the time and was even given a nod to on Aniston's legendary sitcom Friends where Pitt appeared in a cameo for one episode. Let's look back at the time when a source revealed that Pitt was determined to apologize to Aniston during his divorce from his then-wife Angelina Jolie.

For those unversed, Jennifer and Brad started dating in 1998 and after spending two years together they got married. While fans believed that the couple was surely end-game, in 2005 Jennifer filed for divorce. At the time, rumours about Pitt having an affair with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie caught major fire and were eventually proven true. Following Aniston and Pitt's split, Jolie announced in 2006 that she was pregnant with the mega star's child. After they tied the knot in 2014, Brangelina too called it quits in 2016 and finalised their divorce in 2019.

Amid the chaos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split, an insider opened up about Pitt's wishes to resolve his footings with Aniston and apologize for his mistakes in 2017. The source told Mirror UK, that the actor did approach Aniston and the two resolved their issues as they revealed, "It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had. Jen was overcome with emotion. All the hurt feelings and resentment she’d suppressed for years came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears." They continued, "He apologised to Jen for being an absentee husband, for being stoned and bored much of the time. He also made amends for leaving her for Angelina."

