THROWBACK: When Brad Pitt gave Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke the 'best night of her life'

While on Graham Norton's talk show, the Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke shared an unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime moment for the actress. During the interview, the bubbly star talked about a night when she was asked to auction a chance to watch an episode of the iconic HBO series with Clarke herself who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen on the show.

Clarke mentioned that the silent auction at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti was the "best night of her life" as she shared that while she was worried about the auction and how things would go, the night ended up exceeding all her expectations. Keeping the numbers steady, the auction started at USD 20,000 but the race quickly escalated as an unexpected bidder entered the stage. Brad Pitt swooped in and bid USD 80,000 to watch an episode with Clarke. He then continued bidding as he raised the prices to USD 90,000.

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington, Clarke's co-star on GOT, also chimed in and offered to sit in on the episode viewing. That's when Pitt raised his own bid to a whopping USD 120,000 but ended up losing the bid to another auctioneer who put up a price of USD 160,000 on the episode.

As for Emilia, she found it hard to believe that the legendary actor would give away so much money for an episode of GOT with her. While on Graham Norton's couch, the actress shared that when someone told her that the person bidding in the high stakes was Brad Pitt, she said, "LOL, sure" but then she realised that "Brad's paddle" was actually up on the occasion. Though the deal with Pitt did not work out, Clarke recalled, "I looked over at him with the most insane emoji heart eyes being like this is just the greatest."

