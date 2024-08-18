Throwback: When Britney Spears Accused Justin Timberlake Of Using Her For ‘Fame And Attention’

According to a 2022 throwback article by Business Insider, popular pop singer Britney Spears had once accused her ex-boyfriend of using her name for fame and attention.

In an Instagram post then which has since been deleted, Spears slammed her mom Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn, the veteran singer also criticized Justin Timberlake, whose 2002 album Justified included several songs that allegedly talked about their split.

"I had a call last night from Jesus and you know what he said ??? Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Timberlake, per Newsweek.

Furthermore, Timberlake's debut solo album included the popular breakup song Cry Me a River. The music video featured a model who had a strong resemblance to Spears, while the lyrics strongly suggested that Spears' was unfaithful to him.

Later, Spears' being the bold and outspoken one, In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, she described the video as "desperate." She then disclosed that Timberlake rang her up and wanted to supposedly get back together or whatever, but added, “And by the way, you’re in a video that’s coming out.”

This fact was casually slipped in with the assurance, “Don’t worry about it. It’s not a big deal.” The record label later contacted her, offering the option to revise things if she wanted. Despite holding the power to say no to the video, she chose not to, thinking, “Hey, it’s your video.”

According to PEOPLE, in the early 2000s, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a hot couple! From being spotted at numerous events, concerts, and the Super Bowl to Spears revealing that they lived at her house in L.A. during their relationship, it was nothing short of an intense rollercoaster ride for the former couple.

The two met while cast in the '90s revival of The Mickey Mouse Club. When they began dating in 1999, their young love story was a major source of public gossip and headlines across media outlets.

After their split in the spring of 2002, the media spotlight and scrutiny only intensified, with Timberlake releasing music that hinted at infidelity. According to PEOPLE, Spears even referred to her breakup with Timberlake as "one of the world's biggest breakups" in a post on April 15, 2020.

