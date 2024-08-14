Throwback: When Britney Spears Admitted To Having A Fling With Colin Farrell In Wake Of Justin Timberlake Breakup

Pop star Britney Spears is known for her bold and outspoken nature, for her bold beautiful, and notorious nature in the spotlight. She is frank, and often wears her heart on her sleeve!

Spears once revealed that after her split with popular face Justin Timberlake, she had a brief fling with Colin Farrell. It was a rebound or more of a short-term romance between the two.

According to PEOPLE, the singer talked about her high-profile 2003 fling with the Irish actor, in her new memoir The Woman in Me, revealing that they got together after she and Timberlake split in March 2002. She revealed that she met the actor when he was filming the 2003 action flick S.W.A.T.

Spears and Farrell had "a two-week brawl," the book said. "Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.”

Spears took their romance public shortly after, with the actor bringing the pop star along as his date to the January 2003 premiere of his movie The Recruit. At the premiere, Farrell opened up to reporters about their relationship."We’re not dating," he said at the premiere, per Entertainment Weekly. "She’s a sweet, sweet girl. There’s nothing going on — just mates.”

Advertisement

Eventually, the famous singer went on to wed her second husband Kevin Federline in 2004, and the two welcomed sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, before splitting in 2007. Farrell, meanwhile, has a son James, 20, with model Kim Bordenave, and a son Henry, 14, with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

In 2024 June, TMZ reported that Spears who was dating her housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz allegedly ended her relationship with him because she felt that he was taking advantage of her lavish lifestyle. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney declared herself "single as f-ck," adding that she "will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"

A source further said to TMZ that she's not hurt over the split with Soliz as she decided to do so after seeing his "true colors." Soliz was first linked to Britney after her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari in August 2023.

Spears is now reclaiming her voice after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021 and trying to make better choices in her life and career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Patches Up With Troublesome Ex Boyfriend Paul Soliz Weeks After Declaring She Was Single

‘I Miss Them’: Britney Spears Writes Heartfelt Note As She Shares PIC Featuring Mom Lynne And Sister Jaime's Kids