THROWBACK: When Britney Spears Said She May Never Perform Again 'Just Because I’m Stubborn'

Britney Spears—the name says it all. The timeless icon who delivered countless hits in the past has had a tumultuous life.

In recent years, Spears has faced several setbacks, including her unexpected split from Kevin Federline, her divorce from Sam Asghari (whom she married in 2022), public feuds with her family, and the challenges of her conservatorship.

However, being the warrior she is, Britney has tackled all of these challenges with grace and dignity. Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her badass attitude and bold personality.

In a throwback piece from sometime after 2021 by The Guardian, Spears declared that she would no longer be performing live following her traumatizing conservatorship. She made this announcement via an Instagram post.

Despite experiencing a career resurgence with her recent collaboration with Elton John on Hold Me Closer, the singer revealed that she was overwhelmed by the lack of creative control over her music videos during the conservatorship, which was primarily overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, from 2008 to 2021.

Her post included strong lines such as, "I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” along with very strong cuss words that seemed like they were said with a lot of anger and pain in her heart.

So, what exactly happened with the conservatorship? At the peak of her career in the 2000s, Britney Spears achieved immense success, but amid intense scrutiny of her relationships, she began displaying erratic behavior in public. In response, her father and his legal advisers placed her under a conservatorship, which essentially prevented her from making any decisions for herself.

This conservatorship imposed strict limits on her life, including a clause that allowed her to draw a weekly allowance of just $2,000 during her Las Vegas residency—a residency that earned more than $160 million. Additionally, she was not allowed to get married or manage her own birth control, as she revealed, according to The Guardian.

Eventually, the singer developed serious issues with her family, particularly with her father, Jamie Spears. In her bestselling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, she criticized her father for controlling her life, including her food choices, limiting her diet to only canned vegetables and chicken.

Other allegations included body-shaming and manipulating her to the point where she was deemed too sick to choose her own boyfriend but healthy enough to perform in sitcoms and tour in front of thousands of people.

A judge finally terminated the conservatorship in November 2021, much to the delight of fans who supported the #FreeBritney movement both online and in the streets.

However, as the saying goes, grief is a personal journey, and this trauma remains a lifelong scar that Britney will have to manage and heal from.

