THROWBACK: When BTS took over the stage of Good Morning America to perform Life Goes On

We are looking back at November 2020 when South Korean pop icons BTS took up the Good Morning America stage by performing their mega-hit Life Goes On! The ABC morning talk show was pleasantly blessed with a phenomenal performance of the then-newly-released song from their album BE by the Septet. The performance was also followed by an interview with the members, during which, they were asked how they’ve been managing while quarantining together. To which group leader RM revealed that they are coping well given the circumstances and that they had been preparing for their recent virtual concert and making music in the studio.

The group also reflected on how COVID affected their music, RM stated that “This album ‘BE’ and the single ‘Dynamite’ wouldn’t be here without the pandemic,” explaining that they would have been on their planned world tour otherwise. Jimin shared, “With ‘BE,’ we want to deliver a message of hope to the world, but in a different tone and manner from ‘Dynamite.'” Jin added, “Our new single ‘Life Goes On’ reflects our emotions and thoughts in the moment.”

When asked about how difficult it is to not be able to be with their fans, V and RM said they’re sad and RM added they’re doing their best. Jungkook shared, “Can’t wait to meet you guys again, ARMY!” V said, “We miss ARMY so much. We connect with them on Weverse, but we want to meet them in person.” RM said, “See you in America, some day!”

